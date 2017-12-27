Deputies: Man deserted 3 children after crash on busy Plant City road

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County man is accused of abandoning three distraught children at the scene of a traffic crash that happened Christmas night on a busy road in Plant City.

Detectives say James Mack Williams, 54 of Plant City, was the temporary caregiver for the three children.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at Turkey Creek Road and Ethan Way at 9:05 p.m. on Christmas. Deputies saw three children standing in the dark 100 yards away from the vehicle they were in when Williams deserted them. The children were distraught and in a panicked state.

Deputies found Williams one mile away from the location where he allegedly abandoned the children.

The children identified Williams as their caregiver.

Williams was arrested on three counts of Neglect Unlawful Desertion of a Child.

Williams remains in the Hillsborough County Jail.

Online records show he is known by 24 other aliases and has previously been convicted of many crimes, including possession of heroin, cocaine, grand theft and burglary.

