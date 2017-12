ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are investigating after a body was found floating in a creek on Wednesday.

The body was found in the creek in the area of 66th Street N and 38th Avenue N.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

No further details were immediately released.

