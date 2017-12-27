China lab designs puppies to find cure for human disease

By Published: Updated:

BEIJING, CHINA (WFLA/CNN) — A Chinese firm is using puppies to find a cure for a blood-clotting disease to hopefully save human lives.

But, their methods are quite controversial.

According to CNN, the puppies, who are genetically identical, were designed to develop the disease Atherosclerosis. The disease is a leading cause of stroke and heartsickness.

CNN said it is likely the dogs will become sick and die at a young age, as they were cloned only for medical research.

To date, however, researchers told CNN the dogs haven’t shown any symptoms of the disorder but they are closely monitoring their health.

Reportedly, drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases are already being tested on the healthy animals.

Scientists said that dogs have almost as many inheritable diseases as humans, making them the best disease model to study, CNN reports.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s