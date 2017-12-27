Car fire caused big backups on I-4 in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A car fire caused a big traffic jam on Interstate-4 in Hillsborough County on Wednesday morning.

A car in the eastbound lanes caught fire near the McIntosh Road exit.

The car was off to the right shoulder but fire engines blocked the other lanes.

Only one eastbound lane was open.

Westbound I-4 was slow due to spectators.

