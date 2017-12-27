Better Call Behnken: Woman still waiting for wedding photos, video, 7 months after paying photographer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Seven months after her dream wedding, Brittany Mertz still doesn’t have the video of her ceremony, even though she paid the photography business in full.

Mertz claims her photographer, who goes by Bianca Elizabeth, cut off communication.

“I’ve tried to email her and text her and Facebook her and it’s just dead silence,” Mertz said. “My biggest fear is that she lost the video, somehow it got destroyed, lost.”

Mertz did get a beautiful teaser video soon after the ceremony, but what she really wants is the raw video of her vows and her friend playing the cello while she walks down the aisle.

She is also still waiting on 25 prints and a photo book, all part of the $2,500 package she paid for.

“I want to see and hear my friend play the cello while I walk down the aisle because that is something I can’t get back,” Mertz said. “I just want to know why. I want my memories, and if they’re gone, I just want to know. I don’t like being in the dark.”

Mertz called Better Call Behnken for help. Her contract is with Sophisticated Entertainment of Orlando. We found the photographer, Bianca Dziuda, at her mother’s house in Tampa

“I don’t have the raw video,” she said. “My husband has everything.”

Dziuda cried and said she has no files. She blames the debacle on a nasty divorce with her husband, the owner of the company, Kevin Dziuda. She claims he has all files.

“I have nothing because my husband took everything because I trusted him,” she said. “He had my company. I ran his company… He built it, I ran it, and he took all of the money. I literally have lost everything.”

Dziuda said she wants to make things right for Mertz and she contacted her husband.

Kevin Dziuda emailed Better Call Behnken and sent a link to a 25 second clip of Mertz getting ready for her wedding. He said more clips will come, but said it could take days to upload them all.

He declined the opportunity to tell his side of the story.

