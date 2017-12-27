Asbestos found in makeup sold at Claire’s stores

Claire’s, the popular kids’ accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter’s makeup.

Kristi Warner was concerned about the ingredients in her six year old daughter’s glitter makeup kit that the family purchased at their local Claire’s. So, the Barrington mom who works for Deaton Law Firm, mailed the makeup to an independent lab in North Carolina. Test results revealed the makeup to have Tremolite Asbestos, a toxic cancer causing material in it. Exposure to this has been linked to Mesothelioma which is one hundred percent fatal.

“In the work that we do, we’ve come across contaminated cosmetics, but you just assume that a children’s product would be safe,” says the concerned mom who is now looking out for the safety of other children who might be exposed.

Kristi and her boss, John Deaton have purchased seventeen more Claire’s makeup products from nine different states. The results weren’t good. Tremolite Asbestos was found in every single product.

Claire’s has since released a statement saying: “As a result of today’s inquiry from WJAR, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues.”

Claire’s has also released a list of items that have been recalled which can be found by going online.

