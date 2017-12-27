40th Street area in St. Petersburg to get effort to slow speeders

News Channel 8 Reporter Peter Bernard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Neighbors fed up with speeding cars on 40th Street South in St. Petersburg are being promised that help is on the way.

(Courtesy Micah Brehm)

When Micah Brehm hears a crash, he grabs his phone.

Christmas day, a few yards from his house, he recorded yet another crash.

In the past few weeks, he’s documented three other crashes, one into a neighbor’s tree, another one into a neighbor’s fence, and another crash into his own front yard.

After our story, St. Petersburg transportation managers took notice. They placed a speed “feedback” sign along 40th Street. They completed a study showing both north and southbound average speeds above the posted 30 mph limit.

They came up with proposals to slow things down, including increased police enforcement and raising the intersection at Fairfield Avenue, and are coming up with more traffic calming efforts, like speed tables.

“Speed tables would be good. Now, how they go about it, I guess that’s something that we’d all have to agree on. But anything would be better than what we have now,” said Brehm.

(Source: Micah Brehm)

Neighbor John Muhammad wants something to happen soon.

“It is frustrating when you have children that live in the area and you hear and you watch people speeding,” he said.

Muhammad is the Child’s Park Neighborhood Association President. He thinks a combination of efforts are in order, like landscaped medians, tickets and speed humps.

“Who the drivers are and how we can get some kind of drivers ed beyond the punitive aspects of this,” he said.

Petitions are going out to neighbors, asking if they want additional speed humps in the neighborhood.

If two-thirds of the residents sign on, more can be installed.

(Source: Micah Brehm)

