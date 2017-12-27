2 pedestrians killed in Pinellas, Hillsborough crashes Wednesday morning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two pedestrians were killed on roads in the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday morning.

A man was killed on Interstate-275 after his car ran out of gas.

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson said the man’s car became disabled when it ran out of gas in one of the southbound lanes on I-275.

The man was walking in the median while returning to his car.

A driver in the southbound lanes had to swerve to avoid hitting the man’s disabled car and wound up hitting the man as he walked in the median.

The names of those involved have not  been released.

In Pinellas Park, a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 8800 block of 49th Street North.

The crash happened at 6:42 a.m.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle that hit her remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police has to close the northbound lanes of 49th Street between 86th Avenue and 90th Avenue for the investigation.

No other details have been released.

