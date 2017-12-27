12-year-old boy hit, killed in hit-and-run crash on International Drive in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla.(WESH) — A 12-year-old boy from Orlando was killed in a hit-and-run crash on a busy Orlando road in an area popular with tourists.

Troopers said 12-year-old Sebastian Duque was trying to cross International Drive on his bike when he was hit by a silver Ford Focus.

The crash happened just before 7:20 p.m. near Westwood Lake Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

After the crash, the driver got out of his vehicle and ran away from the scene on foot, officials said.

Duque was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities said the crash is the 11th deadly hit-and-run in Orange County in 2017 and the 100th for Florida.

