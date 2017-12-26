Where to find after-Christmas deals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s the day after Christmas and just like Pavlov’s Dog, retailers are ringing the discount bell hoping shoppers will come out and do what they do best… and that’s shop.

We spent the morning inside the Target store on Dale Mabry in Tampa. When the doors opened at seven this morning, unlike Black Friday shoppers, customers were slow to come in at first ,but a little less than an hour later people started flooding the store looking for discounts.

A couple of customers we talked to say “After Christmas Shopping” means everything from a family tradition to the best time to save money.

“We are celebrating with my daughter. We came to visit and we are doing a little after Christmas shopping. It is something we do traditionally and it is fun for us,” said Tammy Bonam, who traveled to Tampa from New Orleans with her husband and two daughters to visit their oldest daughter.

“I came to buy an artificial tree because our real tree fell apart this year. So I came at 6 a.m. to Home Depot to get an artificial tree and I got the last one they had of those. And then I came here and a lot of this stuff was picked over here and that was at 7, so by 7:30 it was already picked,” said Hugo Schmidt.

From now until the end of the year signs that say twenty, thirty and fifty percent off shouldn’t be hard to find. Here are a few-

