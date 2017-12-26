Vehicle hits fire hydrant, floods part of Hillsborough Ave

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Part of a busy Tampa road is closed after a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant, causing water to flood the street.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning at the intersection of East Hillsborough Avenue and 32nd Street.

Tampa police have responded to the scene and say excessive roadway flooding has caused parts of the road surface to deteriorate.

All but one westbound lane of Hillsborough Avenue will be closed from 30th Street West to 34th Street while repairs are made.

Eastbound traffic lanes are not affected at this time.

Drivers should use an alternate route.

No one was injured in the crash.

