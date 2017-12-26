Sarasota Polo Club at Lakewood Ranch

Daytime Web Staff Published:

Since 1991, the Sarasota Polo Club at Lakewood Ranch has been providing exhilarating polo matches. With 130 acres of perfectly manicured grounds, the Sarasota Polo Club boasts seven world-class polo fields and a regulation size arena. Polo leagues and tournaments ranging from 2 to 10 goal are played throughout the winter months. Located in the heart of Florida’s Gulf Coast, the Sarasota Polo Club offers easy access to two international airports and proximity to top-rated white beaches and golf courses. Every Sunday afternoon, we welcome the public to enjoy the thrill of the “fastest game on four feet”.

Public matches are every Sunday throughout the season (January 7th- April 8th-2018) at 1PM.   Gates open at 10AM on Sunday. Tailgate themes for the 2018 season will be posted on our website in September.

  • Admission is $12/person.  Children 12 and under are free.  Tickets may be purchased at the gate.
  • All matches are weather permitting.  In case of inclement weather, please check the website home page, or our Facebook page or call 941-907-0000.

www.sarasotapolo.com

