Porch pirate nabbed in Pinellas Park, Christmas gift returned to family

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A porch pirate who ruined Christmas for a Pinellas Park family has been captured.

Pinellas Park police confirm they arrested 39-year-old Daniel Eugene Gajewski of Clearwater.

He’s the man accused of riding up to a Pinellas Park home on a bike and snatching a package off the front porch.

Homeowner John Lauser told us it happened Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. Inside the package was a Christmas gift for his 15-year-old daughter from a relative — a camera.

Thankfully, Lauser had a Ring security camera that captured the entire brazen crime.

Gajewski was arrested Tuesday night after police say someone identified him by the tattoo on his elbow.

Police also found the camera when the suspect was caught and returned it to the victims.

Gajewski was arrested for burglary and was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.