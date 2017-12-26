Off-duty firefighter jumps into action to save neighbor from burning home in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — It was a fiery, frantic scene on Tuesday in Ruskin when a young woman came home to see her neighbor’s house ravaged by flames. She immediately called her brother — a Tampa firefighter who was just finishing up his overnight shift.

Luigi Young never expected the frantic phone call he got Tuesday morning.

“My family called me and told me, ‘Hey! Your neighbor’s house is on fire,'” he said. “I came outside and saw smoke everywhere.”

As an experienced firefighter with Tampa Fire Rescue, Young immediately called dispatch. He then jumped into action to save his neighbor.

“So I ran over to the door, trying to see if he was inside. Didn’t see anything,” said Young.

But moments later, he realized his neighbor actually was inside.

“After a little bit longer, I saw him and pulled him out,” Young said. “And he was just talking about his dog.”

Young believes his neighbor had already escaped but thinks he went back in to try and save his pets.

“When I pulled him out to the front door, I tried to ask him if he was ok,” Young said. “He just kept saying ‘his dogs’ so I’m assuming he went back inside for his dogs.”

Once Young made sure his neighbor was safe, he jumped in to help his co-workers with the fire hydrant near the curb ensuring there was enough water to fight the flames.

Luigi Young is a hero through and through, and definitely dedicated to his profession.

“It’s what I’m trained to do. On-duty or off-duty, always a firefighter,” he said.

There is no word yet on what started the Ruskin house fire but we do know the homeowner was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital. We’ve also learned the two dogs didn’t make it but two parrots survived.