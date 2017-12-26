New Year’s Eve Party Appetizers

Adrienne Calvo is here with some great party apps.
Marinated Cucumber Feta Rolls
Serves: 10
Ingredients:
2 cucumbers, sliced the long way
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
6 ounces crumbled feta
3 tablespoons Greek yogurt
4 tablespoons sundried tomatoes, minced
8 – 12 pitted Kalamata olives, roughly chopped
1 tablespoon roughly chopped dill
2 teaspoons lemon juice
pinch of pepper, or to taste
Directions:
Thinly slice the cucumbers vertically on a mandoline. Place them on a tray and sprinkle them with the vinegar and oil. Cover and refrigerate. Meanwhile to make the filling, Add the feta and yogurt to a medium bowl. Mash to combine using a fork. Add the sun dried tomatoes, olives, dill, lemon, and pepper to the bowl. Stir well to combine. In a bowl, mash the feta using a fork. Lay the marinated cucumber slices on clean work surface.
Place 1 – 2 teaspoons of mixture at one end of a cucumber strip and roll up. Secure with a toothpick. Repeat with remaining strips. If not serving immediately, chill until ready to serve.
Smoked Salmon + Whipped Truffled Cream Cheese + Candied Red Quinoa
Serves: 8
Ingredients:
16 slices smoked salmon
1 cup cream cheese
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon shallots, minced
1 tablespoon chives, minced
1 tablespoon capers, minced
1 teaspoon white truffle oil
1/4 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup red quinoa
1 tablespoon canola oil
1/4 cup sugar
Directions:
In a small bowl, combine cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce, shallots, chives, capers, and truffle oil. Place mixture in a blender and add heavy cream. Blend on high for 10 seconds. Set aside. In a small sauce pan, heat up canola oil, quinoa, and sugar. Cook over medium heat until sugar dissolves then pour onto a nonstick mat. Place slices of salmon on a clean work surface, spread a thin layer of the cream cheese mixture on top, then spread the candied quinoa on top. Roll up tightly and slice into 1/2 inch tall rolls.
Chipotle Ranch Baked Bacon
Serves: 8
Ingredients:
1 package bacon, strips cut in half horizontally
32 Club Crackers
1/2 cup grated Parmesan
1/4 cup honey
1/2 cup ranch dressing
1 tablespoon chipotle sauce
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange crackers on baking sheet and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Tightly wrap each cracker with bacon and replace seam-side down, then top with more parmesan. Bake until bacon is cooked through and bites are crispy, 45to 50 minutes. Drizzle with honey. Set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together ranch and chipotle. Use for dipping.