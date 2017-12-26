New Year’s Eve Party Appetizers

Adrienne Calvo is here with some great party apps.

Marinated Cucumber Feta Rolls

Serves: 10

Ingredients:

2 cucumbers, sliced the long way

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

6 ounces crumbled feta

3 tablespoons Greek yogurt

4 tablespoons sundried tomatoes, minced

8 – 12 pitted Kalamata olives, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon roughly chopped dill

2 teaspoons lemon juice

pinch of pepper, or to taste

Directions:

Thinly slice the cucumbers vertically on a mandoline. Place them on a tray and sprinkle them with the vinegar and oil. Cover and refrigerate. Meanwhile to make the filling, Add the feta and yogurt to a medium bowl. Mash to combine using a fork. Add the sun dried tomatoes, olives, dill, lemon, and pepper to the bowl. Stir well to combine. In a bowl, mash the feta using a fork. Lay the marinated cucumber slices on clean work surface.

Place 1 – 2 teaspoons of mixture at one end of a cucumber strip and roll up. Secure with a toothpick. Repeat with remaining strips. If not serving immediately, chill until ready to serve.

Smoked Salmon + Whipped Truffled Cream Cheese + Candied Red Quinoa

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

16 slices smoked salmon

1 cup cream cheese

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon shallots, minced

1 tablespoon chives, minced

1 tablespoon capers, minced

1 teaspoon white truffle oil

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup red quinoa

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/4 cup sugar

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce, shallots, chives, capers, and truffle oil. Place mixture in a blender and add heavy cream. Blend on high for 10 seconds. Set aside. In a small sauce pan, heat up canola oil, quinoa, and sugar. Cook over medium heat until sugar dissolves then pour onto a nonstick mat. Place slices of salmon on a clean work surface, spread a thin layer of the cream cheese mixture on top, then spread the candied quinoa on top. Roll up tightly and slice into 1/2 inch tall rolls.

Chipotle Ranch Baked Bacon

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

1 package bacon, strips cut in half horizontally

32 Club Crackers

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

1/4 cup honey

1/2 cup ranch dressing

1 tablespoon chipotle sauce

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange crackers on baking sheet and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Tightly wrap each cracker with bacon and replace seam-side down, then top with more parmesan. Bake until bacon is cooked through and bites are crispy, 45to 50 minutes. Drizzle with honey. Set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together ranch and chipotle. Use for dipping.