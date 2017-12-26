New Year’s Eve Party Appetizers

Daytime Web Staff Published:

Adrienne Calvo is here with some great party apps.

Marinated Cucumber Feta Rolls

Serves: 10

Ingredients:

2 cucumbers, sliced the long way

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

6 ounces crumbled feta

3 tablespoons Greek yogurt

4 tablespoons sundried tomatoes, minced

8 – 12 pitted Kalamata olives, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon roughly chopped dill

2 teaspoons lemon juice

pinch of pepper, or to taste

 

Directions:

Thinly slice the cucumbers vertically on a mandoline. Place them on a tray and sprinkle them with the vinegar and oil. Cover and refrigerate. Meanwhile to make the filling, Add the feta and yogurt to a medium bowl. Mash to combine using a fork. Add the sun dried tomatoes, olives, dill, lemon, and pepper to the bowl. Stir well to combine. In a bowl, mash the feta using a fork. Lay the marinated cucumber slices on clean work surface.

Place 1 – 2 teaspoons of mixture at one end of a cucumber strip and roll up. Secure with a toothpick. Repeat with remaining strips. If not serving immediately, chill until ready to serve.

 

Smoked Salmon + Whipped Truffled Cream Cheese + Candied Red Quinoa

Serves: 8

 

Ingredients:

 

16 slices smoked salmon

1 cup cream cheese

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon shallots, minced

1 tablespoon chives, minced

1 tablespoon capers, minced

1 teaspoon white truffle oil

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup red quinoa

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/4 cup sugar

 

Directions:

 

In a small bowl, combine cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce, shallots, chives, capers, and truffle oil. Place mixture in a blender and add heavy cream. Blend on high for 10 seconds. Set aside. In a small sauce pan, heat up canola oil, quinoa, and sugar. Cook over medium heat until sugar dissolves then pour onto a nonstick mat. Place slices of salmon on a clean work surface, spread a thin layer of the cream cheese mixture on top, then spread the candied quinoa on top. Roll up tightly and slice into 1/2 inch tall rolls.

 

 

Chipotle Ranch Baked Bacon

Serves: 8

 

Ingredients:

1 package bacon, strips cut in half horizontally

32 Club Crackers

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

1/4 cup honey

1/2 cup ranch dressing

1 tablespoon chipotle sauce

 

 

Directions:

 

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange crackers on baking sheet and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Tightly wrap each cracker with bacon and replace seam-side down, then top with more parmesan. Bake until bacon is cooked through and bites are crispy, 45to 50 minutes. Drizzle with honey. Set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together ranch and chipotle. Use for dipping.

 

 

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s