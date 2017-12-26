Large deputy presence at death investigation in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies have set up a large command post outside a Lakeland trailer park as they investigate a death there.

The investigation appears to be centered around an RV at the park which is located on East Peachtree Street.

Our crews saw evidence technicians removing what appear to be molds for footprints on the ground.

When News Channel 8  crews arrived on scene early Tuesday morning, they saw a heavy law enforcement presence. Two large trailers have been set up to be used as command posts by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the State Attorney’s Office are also at the scene and the Medical Examiner’s Office was at the scene for about an hour.

The sheriff’s office has only confirmed a death investigation is underway on East Peachtree Street. No other details have been released.

News Channel 8 is working to learn how the circumstances around the death and if a suspect is on the loose.

