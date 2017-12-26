Gun, bullets and drugs found at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A gun and loaded magazine were found during a security check at Orlando International airport, TSA confirms.

The find caused lines to increase in length at the security checkpoint during an already busy day at the airport with holiday travel. Officials said this is the 91st gun they’ve confiscated at the airport in 2017.

The Orlando Police Department said the person was carrying a Ruger with a separate magazine loaded with 10 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition in their bag.

TSA said they spotted the gun when the passenger put his bag through the screening machine. The passenger had a valid Florida concealed weapons permit.

The passenger will face charges.

TSA said an hour after that incident, agents found drugs a different person at the same checkpoint.

Authorities have not said what kind of drugs they found, or how much.