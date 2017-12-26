Construction Toy Drop

The construction workers near Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Pete wanted to give back to the kids who can’t be home for the holidays. The Skanksa workers hoisted Santa’s sled full of presents onto the roof of the hospital with one of their cranes.
