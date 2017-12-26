Christmas Pork Shank

Ted Dorsey from The Mill Restaurant is here to make a Pork Shank with a smoked gouda bechamel.
|Smoke Gouda Bechamel
|Quantity
|Measure
|Prep
|butter
|1
|#
|celery
|6
|stalks
|Small dice
|carrots
|3
|each
|Small dice
|sweet onion
|8
|oz
|Small dice
|Garlic
|3
|oz
|mince
|chablis
|8
|oz
|flour
|24
|oz
|peas
|24
|oz
|sweet potato
|8
|oz
|diced
|milk
|0.75
|gal
|smoked gouda
|24
|oz
|lemon juice
|4
|oz
|black pepper
|to taste
|salt
|to taste
|In large sauce pot melt butter and add flour to make a roux. Stirring constanly to release the starches. Fold in milk while stirring. Then add the smoked gouda. In separate pot sweat mirepoix, potaotes and garlic. Degalze with chablis and fold into bechamel. Fold into bechamel. Add peas and fold in as well. Season with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Taste. Adjust seasonings if necessary.