Christmas Pork Shank

By Published:

Ted Dorsey from The Mill Restaurant is here to make a Pork Shank with a smoked gouda bechamel.

Smoke Gouda Bechamel
Quantity Measure Prep
butter 1 #
celery 6 stalks Small dice
carrots 3 each Small dice
sweet onion 8 oz Small dice
Garlic 3 oz mince
chablis 8 oz
flour 24 oz
peas 24 oz
sweet potato 8 oz diced
milk 0.75 gal
smoked gouda 24 oz
lemon juice 4 oz
black pepper to taste
salt to taste
In large sauce pot melt butter and add flour to make a roux. Stirring constanly to release the starches. Fold in milk while stirring. Then add the smoked gouda. In separate pot sweat mirepoix, potaotes and garlic. Degalze with chablis and fold into bechamel. Fold into bechamel. Add peas and fold in as well. Season with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Taste. Adjust seasonings if necessary.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s