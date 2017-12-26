Boil Water Notice issued for Country Chase Townhomes, nearby neighborhood

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Public Utilities Department has issued a precautionary boil water notice for customers in Country Chase Townhomes and the surrounding neighborhood.

Water service to the community was temporarily interrupted Tuesday afternoon so workers could replace a leaking valve. In addition to about 190 units in Country Chase Townhomes on Country White Drive, about 120 homes on Country Chase Boulevard, Tidal Bay Lane, and Rustic View Court are affected.

Water service is expected to be restored within four hours.

The precautionary boil water notice advises customers to boil their water as a precautionary measure until a rescission notice is issued, which typically takes 48 hours.

The Hillsborough County Health Department requires a precautionary boil water notice after pressure in the lines drops below a certain level. Although it is unlikely there is any contamination in the system, the notice means customers are advised, as a precautionary measure, to boil tap water for cooking and drinking. A full rolling boil for one minute is sufficient; cool before using. Allow the water to run until it is clear before washing clothes. Discard any ice from automatic ice-makers. For more information, go to HCFLGov.net and type “boil water notice” in the search function.

Customers who have questions can call Hillsborough County Public Utilities at (813) 744-5600.

