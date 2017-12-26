Alyse at the Concert: Jingle Ball 2017

Daytime Web Staff Published:

93.3 FLZ, Tampa Bay’s #1 Hit Music Station, unveiled the star-studded lineup for its annual holiday concert, 93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball 2017, Presented by Capital One®, taking place on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 7:00 PM at AMALIE Arena.

93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2017 is part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, the season’s biggest annual music event that captures the holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app, in Dallas; San Francisco/San Jose; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; Chicago; Philadelphia; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta; and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

93.3 FLZ on-air hosts, Kane officially announced the all-star performers for 93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball 2017 which will include: Zedd, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, All Time Low, Why Don’t We and more.

