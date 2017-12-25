WATCH: President Trump releases ‘Merry Christmas’ video

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are spending Christmas at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

Early Christmas morning, the president tweeted, “People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!”

Later on Christmas morning, Trump released a “Merry Christmas” video.

First Lady Melania Trump got into the holiday spirit and tweeted a “Merry Christmas” selfie showing her in a Santa hat that had reindeer lights.

Trump, Melania, and most of Trump’s children and grandchildren are spending the holidays at the Mar-a-Lago estate. The First Lady’s parents are also there.

On Christmas Eve, Trump and the First Lady attended a service at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea where they were married 12 years ago.

