Titusville police to file homicide charges after missing woman’s body found

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WESH) — Titusville police believe they have found the body of a missing woman with the help of her husband.

Sunday afternoon, Police Chief John Lau announced that the body found is believed to be missing woman Lori Lynn Upthegrove. The 51-year-old was reported missing to police Tuesday.

Her husband Timothy Upthegrove, 53, is in the Brevard County Jail on unrelated charges. He was arrested Wednesday when police found him in Lori’s SUV.

Police said initially Timothy Upthegrove said he found his wife’s car abandoned, but during interrogation admitted that he had the vehicle since Monday. He was jailed for a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence.

Police have been searching for the missing woman and Sunday police said, “Using information provided by her husband early this morning, police located the body in a wooded area off Bobbi Lane Titusville.” She was last seen by family members at her home on Sunday, Dec. 17.

Titusville detectives had suspected for days that the husband was responsible for Lori’s disappearance, stating, “Early in the investigation, based on evidence found both in the home, and in her vehicle, Detectives believed Lori had been the victim of a violent crime.”

Sunday, TPD said, “Based on the evidence thus far, Detectives believe Lori and her husband were involved in an argument at their home, 645 Cleveland St. in the early hours of Monday, December 18th.

The argument became violent and her husband inflicted fatal injuries to her. The victim’s body was placed into the back of her vehicle by her husband and driven to a wooded area of Bobbi Lane.”

Because of the evidence collected, TPD said Timothy Upthegrove will be facing additional charges for his wife’s death.

A relative of Timothy Upthegrove contacted WESH 2 News, and provided this statement from Ed Upthegrove of Titusville, who is the father of the supect: “Our hearts and prayers go out to Lori’s family and friends during this difficult time. We are cooperating with investigators as they continue to gather evidence in this case.”

