Deputies locate missing teen in Citrus County

INVERNESS, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies say 17-year-old Joshua Tyler Napoleon is back with his family after being reported missing just before noon on Christmas.

ORIGINAL STORY — Deputies in Citrus County are asking citizens to be on the lookout for a missing teenage boy.

A search is underway in Inverness for 17-year-old Joshua Tyler Napoleon.

Napoleon is about 5’9″ with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, khaki shorts and blue tennis shoes.

He was last seen leaving a home off Sandpiper Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Christmas after having an argument with family members.

Deputies say he is not a danger to others, but does have a diminished mental capacity.

The sheriff’s office has aviation units and bloodhounds searching the area for Napoleon. They are asking citizens to avoid gathering in the area to look for him.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

