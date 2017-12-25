Porch pirate ruins Christmas after snatching package in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old Pinellas Park girl is missing one of her Christmas gifts after a brazen porch pirate took it from right in front of her home.

The good news is the entire crime was caught on security camera.

“He comes up, just quick snatch and grab,” said John Lauser.

Just before 2 o’clock Friday afternoon, a thief likely in his early 30s rode up on a bike.

“The dogs barked at him. He kind of got freaked a little bit. But then, took off and that was the end of it. I mean 20 seconds, 30 seconds start to finish” said Lauser.

The thief took a package containing his daughter Brianna’s Christmas gift from an aunt in Chicago. Inside the package was a camera.

“It would have been a special gift. Now I’m sure we’ll have another one coming our way but still, it would have been nice to open it up Christmas morning,” said Lauser.

Still stinging from prior break-ins to his vehicles, and one inside his home, Lauser installed a Ring video doorbell and a floodlight camera above his driveway.

The clear-as-day video shows the suspect drive his bike across Lauser’s yard and make his way to his porch where he picks up the package.

“It’s really sad because I mean, you think about all of the people who are doing online shopping more and more and this may not have not been an isolated incident. He could have been going all over the neighborhood picking up packages from people” said Lauser.

Lauser’s wife has posted the video all over social media, including Facebook and Instagram.

It’s too late to replace the camera for Christmas but it’s not too late to find the porch pirate who managed to steal a teen’s prized Christmas gift.

One of the cameras shows a neighbor come outside seconds after the incident happened.

Pinellas Park police are investigating and have the videos.