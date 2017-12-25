Metropolitan Ministries brightens Christmas for kids, families

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Just inside Metropolitan Ministries in a room appropriately named Miracle Place, pajama-clad families walked into the room decorated with a Christmas tree and opened gift wrapped presents from Santa Claus.

Christina Collet and her four children live at Metropolitan Ministries and they couldn’t wait to see what gifts they had waiting for them this morning.

Collet says the next best thing to watching her kids open presents is when the family gets their picture taken for a free portrait courtesy of renowned Tampa photographer Pepito Valdes of Pepito Masterpiece Portraits.

“I am so excited about that, so for me that’s my present because we have never been able to afford a family portrait. So I am so happy for that,” Collet said as she watched her children tear open their presents.

In addition to Christmas presents and family portraits, Metropolitan Ministries will also serve close to 2,000 meals to people across Tampa Bay.

In all, a total of 100 homeless families with more than 250 children got to celebrate Christmas at Metropolitan Ministries.

