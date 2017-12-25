Man arrested for assault, sexual battery after standoff in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A short police standoff in Pinellas Park ended with a man facing several charges on Monday.

Police were called to a home in Pinellas Park around 11:30 a.m. to investigate an aggravated assault and sexual battery.

Investigators say 37-year-old Franklin Ortiz got into an argument with the victim and at one point hit the woman. Police tell us he then grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened the woman with it several times.

During the argument, police say Ortiz took the victim’s cell phone and smashed it.

Ortiz is then accused of sexually assaulting the woman. He then told her to leave.

After the victim left the home and called police, investigators say Ortiz drank insect poison and used a knife to make cuts on his arms.

When officers arrived at the scene, Ortiz was barricaded inside the home and refused to surrender. A patrol sergeant who was a former crisis negotiator was eventually able to talk him out of the house.

Ortiz was taken to a hospital and then booked into the Pinellas County Jail for aggravated assault, sexual battery, domestic battery and criminal mischief.