‘Granny Cottages’ are a convenient micro-living option for seniors

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WLFA) — 80-year-old Sheila DeSantos has finally decided to downsize, though she’s not decided to give up driving yet.

Her new home is a cottage, complete with a sitting room, galley kitchen, master bedroom, and bathroom with a walk-in closet, all tucked in to 388 square feet of living space. A covered porch adds on some extra space. Her view is her son’s yard!

Sheila’s cottage was built in her family’s back yard, near her family, but not with her family.

“My husband had passed away, and I lived 24 years by myself. I was used to things a certain way, shall we say,” says Sheila, with a smile.

Builder Henry Moseley expanded his custom-home business to include a division known as Home Care Suites, building what he calls “Granny Cottages” several years ago, and says the small spaces allow people to live in a way we’ve never conceived of before. The aging-in-place concept is for those looking for alternatives to retirement communities or assisted-living facilities.

“These cottages allow seniors or baby boomers to be close to their children so they can get assistance however they need it, when they need it, but also allows them to live independently really close by,” Moseley says.

The homes, which range from approximately 256- to 585-square-feet of living space, are ADA compliant, and wired for home technology for health monitoring and emergency response.

Sheila’s cottage cost approximately $87,000 to build. With the average cost of skilled nursing care in the United States reaching nearly $93,000 a year, the cottage option makes financial sense for some home owners.

Sheila, who spent years in real estate, believes her pint-sized property will benefit her family long-term, as her research indicates that multi-generational homes sell well in Florida.

But it’s not all about the money.

For Joseph DeSantos and his wife Jana, deciding to ask Sheila to live on their property was a no-brainer, as it provides peace of mind and the pleasure of Sheila’s company.

Joseph says, “My mother lived just a few miles away, but with a busy life and everything going on, you don’t get over enough, and you worry, and this made it a lot easier.”

Because of restrictions of the DeSantos’ neighborhood, Sheila’s cottage needed to be tied in to the existing home, and so her property is located adjacent to the family’s lanai. Other cottages, including one built by Moseley in Odessa, is separate from the main family structure.

Learn more about micro homes for senior living at this link.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-