Community still in shock after plane crash leaves 5 dead in Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County community is still in mourning on this Christmas day after a deadly small plane crash killed several people on Christmas Eve.

The tragic crash happened Sunday morning in Bartow. The official cause is still under investigation, but Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says the plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Bartow Municipal Airport in heavy fog.

All five people on the plane were killed, including a single father and his two daughters.

Friends of the victims say they still can’t believe what happened.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve had one of 100 people die, it never prepares you for your best friend dying,” said Tori Hertel.

Hertel says one of the victims, 24-year-old Olivia Shannon, was her best friend. She last saw her on Friday, and texted her on Christmas Eve just minutes before the crash happened.

“If I would’ve known all this stuff at that time, I would’ve begged them not to go,” Hertel said. “I would’ve tackled them to the ground.”

Olivia’s entire family was with her when the crash happened. Her father, 70-year-old John Shannon, was piloting the plane headed to Key West for Christmas Eve. Olivia’s sister, 26-year-old Victoria Shannon-Worthington, was on the plane with her husband 27-year-old Peter Worthington Jr. A family friend and mother of two, 32-year-old Krista Clayton, was also with them.

“It’s weird to think of,” Hertel said. “She made such a huge impact on the community.”

Hertel says she and Olivia Shannon made great memories throughout their seven years of friendship – including prom.

“That was one of our favorite times because we were all dressed up in the picture wearing high heels, dresses, make-up done,” Hertel said.

She tells us Olivia was so close to reaching her goal of becoming a teacher, and recently earned her badge allowing her to intern in Polk County.

“I don’t know how to go forth from this,” Hertel said. “It still feels like she’s going to text me Merry Christmas.”