Comic book store in Avon Park hit by smash-and-grab burglars on Christmas

AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Owners of a comic book store in Avon Park got a rude awakening on Christmas morning.

According to a post on the IDC Comics, Toys & Collectibles Facebook page, the owners received a call Monday morning about the shop and then showed up to find their door smashed.

After reviewing everything in the store, the owners say a majority of their graded comics are gone. They say they will be posting all of the serial numbers from the missing books and contacting other local stores.

“Hope you enjoyed yourself, but you will be caught and you prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the post reads.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to solve the crime. Anyone with information is asked to call (863) 402-7200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

