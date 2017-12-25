12-foot-tall Christmas tree starts fire at Pasco home

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Pasco County residents escaped from their burning home unharmed early Christmas morning after their 12-foot-tall Christmas tree caught fire.

Pasco County Fire Rescue crews responded to the blaze at 8927 Cessna Drive around 2:15 a.m.

When they arrived at the home in Hidden Lake Estates they encountered heavy flames coming from the second floor.

Firefighters say the Christmas tree was on the first level of the home and the fire spread to the second level of the home.

Firefighters say the burn pattern caused them to believe the tree started the fire. They do not know if it was the lights on the tree or the condition of the tree.

Firefighters had to shuttle water to the scene to fight the fire.

A PCFR spokesperson said the residents will stay with their family over the holidays.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-