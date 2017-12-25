12-foot-tall Christmas tree starts fire at Pasco home

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Pasco Co. Fire Rescue

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Pasco County residents escaped from their burning home unharmed early Christmas morning after their 12-foot-tall Christmas tree caught fire.

Pasco County Fire Rescue crews responded to the blaze at 8927 Cessna Drive around 2:15 a.m.

When they arrived at the home in Hidden Lake Estates they encountered heavy flames coming from the second floor.

Firefighters say the Christmas tree was on the first level of the home and the fire spread to the second level of the home.

Firefighters say the burn pattern caused them to believe the tree started the fire. They do not know if it was the lights on the tree or the condition of the tree.

Firefighters had to shuttle water to the scene to fight the fire.

A PCFR spokesperson said the residents will stay with their family over the holidays.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s