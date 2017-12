COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of people dressed up as Santa on Sunday to celebrate Christmas Eve Florida style.

At least 837 surfers hit the waves in Cocoa Beach wearing Santa suits.

This Christmas Eve marks the second year of the Surfing Santas event at Cocoa Beach. Organizers say it started as a small, family day and quickly blossomed.

More than 10,000 people showed up to watch the surfing Santas this Christmas Eve morning.

The event raised $35,000 for local charities this year.