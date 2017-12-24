Titusville police question husband about wife’s disappearance

Lori Lynn Upthegrove was reported missing.
Timothy Allen Upthegrove, jail booking photo

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WESH) —Titusville police are searching for a woman who they believe is endangered, as her husband sits in the Brevard County Jail on unrelated charges.

Lori Lynn Upthegrove, 51, of Titusville, was reported missing to police Tuesday.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen by family members at her home on Cleveland Street on Sunday.

Upthegrove’s husband, Timothy Allen Upthegrove, was taken into custody Wednesday on a charge of resisting an officer without violence.

According to a police report, Titusville police questioned Timothy about his wife’s whereabouts after they found him with her SUV at the Days Inn on Cheney Highway.

Timothy told police that his wife had driven her SUV away from their home on Monday and that he had found it abandoned in front of the Sav-A-Lot on Cheney Highway, according to the report.

Later in his interview with police, Timothy admitted that he had been in possession of his wife’s vehicle since Monday morning, the report said.

According to the report, information uncovered during the investigation led police to suspect that Lori may have been met with foul play.

Timothy is being held in the Brevard County jail on the resisting charge. His bond is listed at $500.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Titusville Police Department at (321) 264-3972.

