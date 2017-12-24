Metropolitan Ministries to serve Christmas meals, distribute gifts to needy

TAMPA, Fla. — In keeping with its Christmas tradition, Metropolitan Ministries is hosting special events taking place on Christmas Day.

This year’s highlights include gift distribution to 100 homeless families with 200 children living at Metropolitan Ministries. Wellcare employees purchased, wrapped and personally donated presents to families again this year in Tampa.

Families at Metropolitan Ministries’ campuses will enjoy a Christmas Eve service and brunch on Christmas morning.

Tampa families will be treated to free family portraits courtesy of renowned Tampa photographer Pepito Valdes of Pepito Masterpiece Portraits.

The Metropolitan Ministries Holiday Tent will be closed, but the kitchen will be busy as homeless individuals and families in need sit down for hot meals in The Vinik Family Activity Center. Metropolitan Ministries provides food to six partner sites in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties – 1,840 hot meals will be served throughout the Tampa Bay area.

Another 20,000 families received meals and toys through Metropolitan Ministries’ Holiday Tents over the past two months thanks to generous donations from the Tampa Bay community.

– FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS –

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24 – CHRISTMAS EVE

• Holiday Tents will be accepting donations

• Tampa: 905 North Governor Street (Just west of E. Cass & Nebraska), until 4:00 pm

• Pasco: 3214 US Highway 19 N, until 1:00 pm

• Donate online: http://www.metromin.org – monetary gifts matched up to $50,000

MONDAY, DECEMBER 25 – CHRISTMAS DAY

CHRISTMAS GIFT OPENING

• 5:30 am – 9:00 am – Opening Gifts

• Gifts for 100 families with 200 children. Photo and interview opportunities available with families.

• Metropolitan Ministries’ main campus, 165 E. Frances Avenue, Tampa

RESIDENT FAMILY PORTRAITS

Pepito Masterpiece Portraits

• 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

• Pepito brings his team to our campus and creates a special photo session experience for our homeless families, most have never had a family portrait taken in their lifetime. 100% donated. Interview and photo opportunities available.

• Metropolitan Ministries’ main campus, 165 E. Frances Avenue, Tampa

COMMUNITY SERVICE AND MEAL

FOR HOMELESS AND AT-RISK SINGLES / FAMILIES

• 10:30 am – 11:00 am – Chapel Service

• 11:00 am – 1:00 pm – Brunch

• Metropolitan Ministries’ Vinik Family Activity Center, 2301 N. Tampa St., Tampa

WHAT’S COOKING IN THE KITCHEN?

• 1,840 total meals on and off our main campus

• 450 lbs. of Ham

• 500 lbs. of Sweet Potato Mash

• 40 gallons Pineapple Orange Glaze

• 500 lbs. Vegetable Medley

• 200 pies / cakes

• 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. prep

• Metropolitan Ministries’ kitchen, 2002 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa

COMMUNITY MEAL DISTRIBUTION

• Hot meals for partner feeding site locations throughout Tampa Bay

• Remaining meal pick-ups beginning at 10 a.m. from the main kitchen

• Metropolitan Ministries’ kitchen, 2002 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH

First Presbyterian Church – Saturday, December 23

412 Zach Street, Tampa

Meal: 9:00 – 10:30 am

Faith Café – Monday, December 25

1340 Clearview Avenue, Tampa

Meal: 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Hyde Park United Methodist – Sunday, December 24

500 W Platt St, Tampa

Meal: 7:30 – 9:15 am

PASCO

First Presbyterian Church – Sunday, December 24

7540 Ridge Road, Port Richey

Meal: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Refuge Church – Saturday, December 24 & Tuesday December 26

5320 Palmetto Road, New Port Richey

Meals: 5:00 – 6:00 pm

PINELLAS

Pinellas Safe Harbor – Sunday, December 24 & Monday December 25

14840 49th Street N., Clearwater

Meal: 5:00 – 6:00 pm

Safe Harbor is an emergency homeless shelter and a jail diversion program designed to be a safe haven for those currently homeless and who require services to get back on their feet. Capacity is 450 people, single men and women. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office manages Safe Harbor, while Metro supplies the meals.

HOW TO HELP METROPOLITAN MINISTRIES-