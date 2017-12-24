Mama deer stops in store, gets treat… brings family back

WFLA Web Staff/NBC News Published: Updated:
Images via NBC News

STOUT, Colorado (WFLA/NBC News) – What do you do when you visit a store and get great service? You go back, of course.

This is what happened in the small town of Stout, Colorado, only the customer was not a person, it was a mama deer.

She paid a visit to the store at the Horsetooth Inn and RV Park.

The mama deer strolled into the store and checked out the sunglasses and stopped by the junk food section as she browsed around.

She even got a snack from a customer.

Lori Jones works at the store snapped some adorable photos.

She finally lured the deer out with a peanut bar, which the deer probably thought was awesome… so awesome, she returned with her babies.

That’s when Lori snapped another great photo.

You see the cute family of deer peering into the store to see what’s going on.

They they  get a bit closer and stand in the doorway, wondering if they should cross the threshold.

The up close encounter was a picture perfect moment for Lori.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s