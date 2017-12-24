Headlines: Sheriff Grady Judd knew plane crash victim; Newborn abandoned in I-75 restroom; Real Housewives star arrested in FL

TODAY’S FORECAST:
We’ll have a big temperature drop for Christmas! Full forecast here.
TODAY’S HEADLINES:
- Holiday Tragedy: 4 killed in plane crash at Bartow airport, Sheriff Judd knew victim
- Cops: Clearwater woman caught stealing Christmas card left for mail carrier
- ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ star arrested in Palm Beach
- Titusville police question husband about wife’s disappearance
- Disney hotels add new security measures
- Florida man fighting for his life after chasing monkey
DON’T MISS IT: