Disney hotels add new security measures

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) — Guests at the three monorail resorts at Walt Disney World are seeing tighter security during their hotel stay, just in time for the holiday season.

If you’re staying at the Grand Floridian, Polynesian or Contemporary resorts, you will no longer have a “Do Not Disturb” sign to put on your hotel door.

Walt Disney World initiated the change, stating the signs will be swapped with “room occupied” signs.

That’s because a Disney employee is now required to enter your room at least once a day, even if you choose not to have it cleaned.

“We bought a motor home when I retired because of all the security issues. Like, you never know when somebody can come in your room when you’re not in your room,” a Disney guest said.

Disney said it regularly reviews its policies and procedures to improve the overall guest experience.

It’s expected that Walt Disney World will roll out the new security measures for all hotels in coming weeks.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-