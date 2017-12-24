Dense fog creating dangerous driving conditions for holiday travelers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Many Tampa Bay area roadways are covered with thick fog this morning.

There is a dense fog advisory in the Tampa Bay area until 9 a.m.

Drivers should use caution when driving.

According to AAA, 90 percent of holiday travelers will be driving.

The fog is not impacting flights at Tampa International Airport.

News Channel 8 has been seeing a steady stream of passengers heading in and out of TIA, trying to get to their holiday destination this Christmas Eve.

Many last-minute travelers tell News Channel 8 that traveling on Christmas Eve is easy because the crowds have died down.

Travel experts say the best day to travel is actually Christmas Day.

Check for flight cancellations and delays-

