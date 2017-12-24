Dense fog creating dangerous driving conditions for holiday travelers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Many Tampa Bay area roadways are covered with thick fog this morning.

There is a dense fog advisory in the Tampa Bay area until 9 a.m.

Drivers should use caution when driving.

According to AAA, 90 percent of holiday travelers will be driving.

The fog is not impacting flights at Tampa International Airport.

News Channel 8 has been seeing a steady stream of passengers heading in and out of TIA, trying to get to their holiday destination this Christmas Eve.

Many last-minute travelers tell News Channel 8 that traveling on Christmas Eve is easy because the crowds have died down.

Travel experts say the best day to travel is actually Christmas Day.

