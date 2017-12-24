Bucs up 19-15 over Panthers in 4th quarter

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing off against the Carolina Panthers at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.

The Buccaneers are currently leading the Panthers 19-15 in the 4th quarter, bouncing back from halftime when they came off the field down by 3.

The Panthers and the Bucs have been exchanging field goals throughout the game. Each team has only scored one touchdown so far.

The Bucs only touchdown so far came in the third quarter when quarterback Jameis Winston made an 18-yard pass to wide receiver Bobo Wilson.

GAME UPDATES:

#Bucs have reached the Carolina 13, 10, 3 & 8 yard line on its 4 field goal drives today. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) December 24, 2017

#Bucs Jameis Winson goes over 300 yards with that 3rd down completion to Freddie Martino but Bucs will have to settle for a field goal attempt to begin 4th qtr. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) December 24, 2017

More pressure from #Bucs Gerald McCoy to help force a Panthers field goal attempt. Defense hanging in there. Bucs up 16-15 in 3rd qtr. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) December 24, 2017

Bobo Wilson's first catch is an 18 yd TD. Winston stepped up to avoid rush on play. And it all began with Kwon's INT. #Bucs up 16-12. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) December 24, 2017

Absolute robbery by #Bucs Kwon Alexander on interception. Bucs take over at the Carolina 49 yard line, gaining confidence from opening defensive series. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) December 24, 2017

#Bucs will leave field at halftime, down by 3 but they'll know they should have the lead. Still impressed by the defense in 1st half. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) December 24, 2017

Wacky special teams sequence. Panthers Damiere Byrd returns kickoff 103 yds for a TD, then #Bucs Will Gholston blocks the PAT. 12-6 Carolina with 2:43 in half. Bucs have all 3 timeouts. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) December 24, 2017

#Bucs Gerald McCoy personally flips the field with a sack of Cam Newton on 3rd down. 6th sack of the season. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) December 24, 2017

Balmy day in Charlotte for #Bucs & Panthers. Catch @WFLAAnnie, @RCummingsFRS & me tonight at 11:30 for the Christmas Eve Bucs Bonus Show! @WFLA pic.twitter.com/pKiTopAC1w — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) December 24, 2017