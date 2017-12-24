Bucs up 19-15 over Panthers in 4th quarter

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing off against the Carolina Panthers at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.
The Buccaneers are currently leading the Panthers 19-15 in the 4th quarter, bouncing back from halftime when they came off the field down by 3.
The Panthers and the Bucs have been exchanging field goals throughout the game. Each team has only scored one touchdown so far.
The Bucs only touchdown so far came in the third quarter when quarterback Jameis Winston made an 18-yard pass to wide receiver Bobo Wilson.
GAME UPDATES: