Cops: Clearwater woman caught stealing Christmas card left for mail carrier

CLEARWATER, Fla .(WFLA) – Pinellas deputies are investigating a string of mail thefts after a woman was caught stealing a Christmas card that was left for another woman’s mail carrier.

On Friday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Keene Road North in Clearwater after a 74-year-old woman found a suspected burglar inside the home. She told detectives the woman was standing in her laundry room, holding a card that contained $25. It was intended for her mail carrier.

The victim asked the women what she was doing, to which she replied: “The mailman does not come down here, I will bring it to him.”

She handed the envelope to the homeowner and left through the back door of the residence.

Two days later, the suspect’s vehicle was located by a deputy patrolling the area. Inside the vehicle, they found addressed envelopes and mail from approximately 20 residences throughout the Clearwater area inside of the vehicle. They also found Amazon packages with new clothes and Fitbit fitness trackers.

Officials said the suspect, later identified as 61-year-old Deborah Margaret McClung, admitted to the burglary on Keene Road and was cooperative when asked about the mail in her car.

McClung was arrested for burglary of an occupied structure and violation of probation grand theft other and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

If you think you are one of McClung’s victims, call Detective R. Tsanakaliotis of the North County Property Crimes Unit at (727) 582-6200.