White House denies report that Pres. Trump said Haitian immigrants ‘all have AIDS’

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House in Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, for a trip to Quantico, Va., to attend the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — White House officials are denying a New York Times report that President Donald Trump spoke about immigrants in a demeaning fashion during a meeting with top administration officials in June, CNN reports.

The Times cited two unnamed officials who reported the president said people coming from Haiti “all have AIDS,” that recent Nigerian immigrants would never “go back to their huts” in Africa, and that Afghanistan is a terrorist haven. The president was reportedly referring to a document that listed how many immigrants had received visas to enter the United States in 2017.

The Times reported John F. Kelly (chief of staff), Rex Tillerson (secretary of state), and Stephen Miller (domestic police adviser) were all present at the meeting.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders denied the reports Saturday.

“General Kelly, General McMaster, Secretary Tillerson, Secretary (of Homeland Security) Nielsen and all other senior staff actually in the meeting deny these outrageous claims,” she said. “It’s both sad and telling The New York Times would print the lies of their anonymous ‘sources’ anyway.”

Several other participants in the meeting told the Times they did not recall the president using those words.

 

