WATCH: Police surprise boy battling brain tumor in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in North Port spread a little Christmas cheer to an 11-year-old boy battling a brain tumor.

According to his family’s GoFundMe page, Michael Retz was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor in October. Days later, he underwent a 10-hour operation to remove most of the tumor from his brain. Michael has spent much of his holiday season in Tampa undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

The North Port and Port Charlotte Communities wanted to brighten up the season for Michael, and show his family how much they care.

The North Port Police department partnererd with local businesses, residents and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to surprise Michael for Operation Santa Surprise 2017, a program made to help families during the holiday season.

A number of officers and community members showed up at Michael’s home and showered the 11-year-old with gifts.

“The support is unbelievable and we very much appreciate it. Thank you to everybody, it’s incredible.

Click here to help Michael’s family with travel and food expenses during this difficult time.

 

