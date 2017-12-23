WATCH: Family finds clever way to decorate for Christmas with ‘Ditto’ lights

DENVER (WFLA) — Christmas is just a few days away, and people all around the world have been decking the halls this month to get ready.

Most people stick with colorful lights and decorations, but a family in Colorado decided to get creative this year with their Christmas decor.

Instead of trying to outdo the beautiful Christmas decorations on the house next door, the family just put up the word “Ditto” to match the creativity.

People who stop by to see the lights say they think it’s genius.

“I love it, I think it’s really funny,” one woman said. “I also appreciate it because how can you match that level of beauty and intensity with your Christmas lights?”