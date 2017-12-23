Super Saturday brings crowd to Westfield Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s Panic Saturday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, and the Westfield Brandon mall reflected that.

The Assistant General Manager of the mall says tens of thousands of people walked through the doors on Saturday. The extended hours added to the foot traffic.

“It is good for business,” says Steven Feliz of Tampa. “It is good for people who do not have the time. There are a lot of people still working right now. [They] have to make the money to buy the gifts.”

Audrey Davis only needed to buy one more gift for the holidays.

“[My nephew] is moving to North Carolina so he is going to need something cozy,” said Davis she pulled a long sleeve shirt out of a shopping bag.

“To get to the mall, it was horrendous,” she tells us. “Yes, just to get into the mall, it was pretty tough.”

Davis managed to survive the traffic and, now, she says her Christmas shopping is finished. We talked to another couple who has a longer shopping list.

“We are getting last minute presents for the kids and the parents,” Perla Hall said.

Hall and her husband are experienced Super Saturday shoppers.

“We went the back way so it was not as bad parking. We came last year and it was super packed and it took us forever to park so we learned,” said Hall. “I think it is a lot busier this year, definitely a lot busier but you do what you have to do.”

“It is good for business,” says Steven Feliz of Tampa. “It is good for people who do not have the time. There are a lot of people still working right now. [They] have to make the money to buy the gifts.”

If you need to visit the Westfield Brandon mall, it is open on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m to 6 p.m.