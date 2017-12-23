Judge denies bond for man accused of killing pregnant mom in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The man facing felony murder charges in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a mother and her unborn child is being held in jail on no bond.

Charles Groucho Allen, 40, appeared in front of a judge Saturday morning via video conference. Allen is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 30-year-old Elizabeth Rosado.

He has also been charged with drug charges for cocaine and violation of probation for past drug charges.

The judge sent Allen back to jail where he is being held on no bond.

Police say Rosado was shot Sunday while she was in the car with her husband, 10-year-old daughter and a teenage family member. They were just a block away from her parent’s house in the 1500 block of Scranton Avenue in Clearwater.

Rosado’s husband was driving, and stopped behind a white vehicle. When he decided to pass it, police say Allen fired a shot into his car, killing Elizabeth. No one else was injured.

At a press conference on Friday, police said Allen was paranoid and thought he was being robbed by the passing car. In response, they say he grabbed a rifle and shot into the car.

“The injury was fatal and graphic,” said Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter. “Very difficult, I am sure for the family to see.”

Allen spoke out on Friday while he was being whisked away to a transport van, and maintained his innocence.

“I’m not even violent. I didn’t do anything. I’m not a violent guy,” Allen said.

Allen has a lengthy criminal rap sheet with a total of 53 arrests (26 felonies) for offenses including drug charges, battery, domestic battery, traffic offenses, resisting arrest, loitering and prowling, tampering with evidence, fleeing and eluding, grand theft auto, trespassing and fraud.

News Channel 8 will be at his court appearance Saturday morning and bring you any updates as soon as we get them.