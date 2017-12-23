Headlines: Bond denied for accused drive-by shooter; Deadly motorcycle crash; Must-see Christmas decorations

TODAY’S FORECAST:
It’s staying warm as we head toward Christmas Day! Full forecast here.
TODAY’S HEADLINES:
- Judge denies bond for man accused of killing pregnant mom in Clearwater
- 77-year-old found dead in Bradenton fire
- Man killed in motorcycle crash in Tampa
- Burn victim taken to hospital after house fire in Brandon
- Family grossed out after finding chocolate treat infested with bugs
- Storm leaves 120 dead, 160 missing in southern Philippines
- Downward trend: Florida’s debt dropped again in 2017
- VIDEO: Rocket lights sky as it carries satellites from California
- Endangered Florida panther killed by another panther
