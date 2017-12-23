Deputies search for suspect who pointed gun at 2 Sarasota homeowners

By Published:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Sarasota County are searching for a suspect who pulled a gun on two different homeowners Friday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m., deputies say the man tried to steal a motorcycle from a home on Grand Cayman Street.

He is accused of pointing a gun at the homeowner. He then ran away when the homeowner confronted him and pointed his own gun at the suspect.

Investigators say the suspect then went to a home on nearby Dueby Street where he went inside, pointed his gun at the homeowner and demanded their car keys.

According to deputies, that homeowner also went and got his own gun and pointed it at the suspect. The suspect then ran away from the second home.

The suspect is described as a white man about 5’11” with a medium build. Detectives say he could be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 316-1201 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at (941) 366-TIPS.

