Man killed in motorcycle crash in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fatal crash involving a motorcyclist temporarily shut down part of a road in Tampa.

The crash happened early Saturday morning on South Manhattan Avenue near West Euclid Avenue.

Police say a motorcyclist hit a tree in the center median.

The adult man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified him as 36-year-old Ryan Alvarez of Tampa.

Officers temporarily closed Manhattan Avenue in both directions between Bay Vista Avenue and Euclid Avenue. The roadway has since reopened.