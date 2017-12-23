Man killed in motorcycle crash in Tampa

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fatal crash involving a motorcyclist temporarily shut down part of a road in Tampa.

The crash happened early Saturday morning on South Manhattan Avenue near West Euclid Avenue.

Police say a motorcyclist hit a tree in the center median.

The adult man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified him as 36-year-old Ryan Alvarez of Tampa.

Officers temporarily closed Manhattan Avenue in both directions between Bay Vista Avenue and Euclid Avenue. The roadway has since reopened.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s