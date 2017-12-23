Burn victim taken to hospital after house fire in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was injured when a fire broke out at a home in Brandon Saturday morning.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the single-family home on John Moore Road near Natures Path Drive just before 9 a.m.
Firefighters say one adult burn victim was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.
The fire is now out.
Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.
