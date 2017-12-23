‘Armed and dangerous’ murder suspect turns himself in at Polk County Jail

Published:

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The man who was wanted for a murder that happened earlier this month turned himself in to the Polk County Jail this week.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office had an arrest warrant out for 32-year-old Johnny Ray Owsley Jr., who was identified as the suspect in the death of 35-year-old Patrick Adam Thrower.

Investigators say Owsley’s live-in girlfriend invited Thrower over on Monday, Dec. 11. When Owsley came home, he confronted Thrower and told him to get out.

After both men left the home, deputies say Owsley shot Thrower. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Thrower with multiple gunshot wounds in his back and chest. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital where he later died.

Owsley turned himself in on Thursday night and was arrested.

